Biden offers support to Netanyahu, says ‘US will always have Israel’s back’

United States President Joe Biden, on Saturday (Oct 7), voiced "rock solid and unwavering" support for Israel condemning the attacks launched by Hamas terrorists. He also pledged to ensure the citizens have all the means that they require to defend themselves.

The US President, describing the assault as "a terrible tragedy on a human level", said that he spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and offered him "all appropriate means of support".

"I told him the United States stands with the people of Israel in the face of these terrorist assaults," Biden said in a televised address from the White House.

"In my administration, support for Israel's security is rock solid and unwavering."

"We'll make sure that they have the help their citizens need and they can continue to defend themselves."

"Israel has a right to defend itself and its people - full stop. Let me say this as clearly as I can; this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks, to seek advantage. The world is watching," he warned.

He directed his national security team to stay in touch about the situation with countries throughout the region including Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and European allies.

Trump condemns Biden for funding attacks

Former US President Donald Trump took a dig at Biden accusing him of funding the attacks indirectly.

"These Hamas attacks are a disgrace and Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force," Trump said in a statement.

"Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration."

The allegations made by Trump echoed the accusations made by Republicans that claimed the money which was given to Iran as a part of a prisoner exchange deal last month, was used to fund the Hamas attack.

"Iran has helped fund this war against Israel, and Joe Biden's policies that have gone easy on Iran has helped to fill their coffers. Israel is now paying the price for those policies," said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican running for his party's presidential nomination.

However, a Biden administration official asserted that not a single cent out of the $6 billion has been spent yet.

"I can't comment on 2024 because of the Hatch Act. But I can clarify the facts: Not a single cent from these funds has been spent, and when it is spent, it can only be spent on things like food and medicine for the Iranian people," said White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson.

(With inputs from agencies)

