Israel vs Hamas top developments: Death toll crosses 1000 amid appeals to diffuse situation

It was day 2 of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. The latest escalation of violence has become focal point of world diplomacy. Civilians on both sides of the conflict are living in fear as fighters clash. Almost the whole world has appealed both, Israel and Palestine for calm but it has not, at least till now, resulted in stoppage of fighting. There have been large number of casualties on both sides and hundreds more have been injured.

Top developments in Israel-Palestine war

The actual fight:

Israeli army has said that it has struck home of Hamas intelligence chief in the Gaza Strip.

The Lebanese political and militant group Hezbollah targeted three Israeli sites in Sheba Farms which the group considers to be an Israel-occupied territory. The three sites are: the Radar site, the Zabdin site and the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site. Hezbollah has accepted responsibility of the attack through a statement. Hezbollah launched missiles and artillery.

The Israeli forces retaliated. The IDF has even said that its UAV struck Hezbollah infrastructure in Mount Dov.

Israel's air strikes hammered 800 targets in Gaza. It is believed that it is a precursor to a ground invasion.

Watch | Israel-Palestine War: Israel ratifies declaration of war, bolsters defences

Tens of thousands of Israeli troops were put into action to tackle holdout Hamas fighters in the southern part of the country. Israeli army sought to capture the desert region near the Gaza Strip.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip has said that the death toll on the Palestinian side has gone up to 413. Another 2300 people have been injured.

Reports in Israeli media said that more than 700 are dead on the Israeli side. Times of Israel reported, citing Israeli health ministry, that the number of those wounded is more than 2243. The Israeli government has said that more than 100 Israelis have been taken prisoners.

Hamas has said that its Qassam Brigades were still fighting inside several Israeli cities.

Many foreign countries have reported their nationals getting killed, abducted or going missing as the fighting raged. Among these countries are UK, France, Germany, the US, Brazil, Nepal, Mexico, Ukraine and Thailand.

Diplomacy and political front

Israel's Security Cabinet gave its seal of approval for the war. A post on X, from Israel's PM Office says that this approval allows the country to take 'significant military steps'.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog made an address to the nation and urged national unity amid the ongoing conflict.

“Let us keep this spirit of heroism and this togetherness. It is our most powerful weapon.” he said.

He appealed citizens to refrain from spreading rumours. He asked them to follow Home Front Command.

“There is an indisputable fact here — the State of Israel will win this time as well,” he said. “We have no other choice.”

He termed Hamas' attack "an unforgivable sin"

There were hints already that the US, biggest backer of Israel, would take steps to support it. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier that the US will 'likely' release details on new military assistance to Israel on Sunday itself.

An announcement from the White House followed after a few hours.

US President Joe Biden ordered "additional support for Israel in the face of this unprecedented terrorist assault by Hamas," said the White House.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Washington "will be rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions".

He added that aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford, along with its accompanying warships had been ordered to go to eastern Mediterranean Sea.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was slated to hold emergency consultations on the conflict on Sunday (Oct 8). The meeting was called by Malta and received support from UAE and Brazil.

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit went to Moscow to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the situation in Gaza.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that it was talking with Saudi Arabia and Jordan to bring the conflict to a stop.

Saudi Arabia called for an “immediate cessation of violence”.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.