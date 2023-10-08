Israel vs Hamas: How the violence unfolded after Palestinian militant group attacked Israel. A timeline

Palestinian military group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel on Saturday (Oct 7) morning marking the deadliest day of violence in Israel since the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago when Egyptian and Syrian forces launched an assault during the Jewish holiday in a bid to retrieve the territory Israel had taken during a brief conflict in 1967.

As of Sunday (Oct 8) evening, the death toll in Israel has surpassed 600, with more than 2,000 people injured, according to the Israeli health ministry. This comes a day after Hamas fighters infiltrated Israel by land, sea and air using paragliders following a barrage of rockets fired at Israel.

Here’s how the brazen attack on Israel unfolded:

6:35 am (local time): Sirens were sounded across Israel and heard as far as Tel Aviv and Beersheba after Hamas said that they fired over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel. However, the Israeli military said that 2,500 rockets were fired.

“We announce the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and we announce that the first strike, which targeted enemy positions, airports, and military fortifications…” said Mohammed Deif, the supreme military commander of Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

7:40 am: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirms that Hamas has entered southern Israel from Gaza. Israeli officials ask residents from multiple southern Israeli towns including Sderot, to stay safe in their homes.

A motorboat carrying fighters was seen heading to Zikim, an Israeli coastal town which also houses a military base, according to Al Jazeera. Hamas also released the image of a bulldozer tearing down a section of fence separating Israel and Gaza.

8:15 am: First sirens go off in Jerusalem, the disputed city which rarely gets hit because of Israel’s Iron Dome defence system.

8:23 am: Hamas claims to have taken hostages in southern Israel and fired another wave of rockets while Israel declares a state of war.

9:45 am: Blasts heard in Gaza and around 15 minutes later Israel’s military spokesperson said the air force was carrying out attacks in Gaza.

10:00 am: Israeli military confirms that Hamas fighters penetrated at least three military installations – border crossing Erez (as called by Israel), the Zikim base, and the Gaza division headquarters at Reim.

10:46 am: Israeli fighters begin strikes against targets in Gaza.

11:35 am: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu releases the first statement after the attack and tells the citizens that the country is “at war” and calls for unity.

Israel calls up reservists for retaliatory attacks and dubbed the operation “Swords of Iron”.

1:46 pm: The Israeli military said that it has struck 21 buildings that house Hamas military operations.

What else?

Over the course of the day, the death toll in both Israel and Gaza kept rising. The Israeli foreign ministry also accused Hamas fighters of going house-to-house and killing civilians.

It was also reported that many residents opened their doors thinking it was military personnel only to be met with Hamas fighters who either shot them or took them hostage.

Most western countries India and Ukraine condemned Hamas’ attack and expressed solidarity with Israel while “celebrations” and rallies were seen across countries like Iran, and others.

The United Nations Security Council has announced an urgent session scheduled for Sunday (Oct 8) in response to the recent violence in the Middle East.

Saturday evening: Israeli air attacks continued late Saturday night. The military reported 22 active locations inside the country where Israeli troops were still battling “hundreds” of Palestinian militants.

10:16 pm: Netanyahu addresses the nation and calls today’s events something “never before seen in Israel,” he vows to ensure “it will never happen again.” He also vowed to use “all the power” of the IDF to destroy Hamas’ capabilities.

Overnight: Sirens kept sounding across Israel while Hamas kept launching rockets and Israel continued airstrikes in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies)





