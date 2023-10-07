'We are at war and we will win it', says Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu as Hamas launches surprise attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Saturday (Oct 7), said the country was 'at war' and swore fierce counterattack after ordering an extensive mobilisation of the army reserve.

He further warned that the enemy will have to "pay a price the type of which it has never known" for their actions.

"Citizens of Israel, we are at war, not in an operation or in (fighting) rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered – first of all – to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists," Netanyahu said.

"This currently is being carried out. At the same time, I have ordered an extensive mobilisation of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price. In the meantime, I call on the citizens of Israel to strictly adhere to the directives of the army and Home Front Command. We are at war and we will win it," he added.

He also called on Israelis to come together and achieve victory in the war.

His remarks came after hundreds of rockets were launched from the blockaded Gaza Strip towards Israel on Saturday.

Palestinians have the right to defend themselves against terror, says President Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas chaired an emergency meeting with top defence officials and released a statement saying that the people of his country have full right to defend themselves against the "terror of settlers and occupation troops", as per official news agency WAFA.

In the high-level meeting, Abbas directed officials "to provide protection for the Palestinian people and provide all that is necessary to bolster the resilience and steadfastness of the Palestinian people in facing the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation and settler gangs".

Hamas' armed wing reported that it had launched over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, marking the commencement of "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood."

The group expressed its intent to halt what it referred to as Israel's unaccountable actions.

"We decided to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation (Israel). Their time for rampaging without being held accountable is over," said the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas which controls the Gaza Strip.

It stated, "We declare Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, and within the initial 20-minute strike, we fired more than 5,000 rockets."

Israel's army said its forces were fighting Palestinian militants on the ground in several locations near the Strip. It dubbed its operation "Swords of Iron".

Army spokesman Richard Hecht said the militants conducted a combined raid "which happened through paragliders, through the sea and through the ground."

(With inputs from agencies)

