Western countries condemn Hamas' surprise attack from Gaza, express solidarity with Israel

Palestinian militants have started a “war” on Israel, said the country’s defence minister after hundreds of rockets were launched from the blockaded Gaza Strip towards Israel on Saturday (Oct 7).

This has led several, mostly Western countries, to condemn the attack by Hamas’ armed wing which said that it launched over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, marking the commencement of “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.”

India

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and said, "Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families."

He added, "We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour."

United States

The United States "unequivocally condemns" the "unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians," said White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson, on X.

She added, "There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand firmly with the Government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks."

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke to his Israeli counterpart Tzachi Hanegbi, said the spokesperson, adding, "We remain in close contact with our Israeli partners."

European Union

The European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said that the 27-nation bloc “unequivocally” condemns “terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel” and called for an immediate stop to the violence, adding that “terrorism in its most contemptible form”. She added, “Israel has the right to defend itself against such odious attack.”

Similarly, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, said “This horrific violence must stop immediately. Terrorism and violence solve nothing. The EU expresses its solidarity with Israel in these difficult moments.”

European Council president Charles Michel also condemned the “indiscriminate attacks launched against Israel and its people…” He added, “My thoughts are with all the victims. EU stands in solidarity with Israeli people in this horrific moment.”

United Kingdom

Britain “unequivocally condemns” the surprise attack by Hamas, said Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, adding, “The UK will always support Israel’s right to defend itself.” UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took to X and said he was “shocked” by the attacks.

“Israel has an absolute right to defend itself. We’re in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice,” Sunak added.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he “strongly condemn” the “terrorist attacks against Israel”. He added, “I express my full solidarity with the victims, their families and loved ones.”

Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin “firmly condemns the terrorist attacks from Gaza against Israel”.

Palestinian militant group Hamas “contributes to the intensification of violence,” adding that “violence and rockets aimed at innocent people must stop immediately,” the German FM added, on social media.

She also said that Israel “has our full solidarity” and the “right, guaranteed by international law, to defend itself against terrorism.”

Italy

The Italian government backs “Israel’s right to defend itself” against the “brutal attack” underway and “condemns in the strongest terms the terror and the violence underway against innocent civilians.”

Ukraine

“Ukraine strongly condemns the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel, including rocket attacks against the civilian population in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. We express our support for Israel in its right to defend itself and its people,” said the Ukrainian foreign ministry on social media.

Czech Republic

The Czech government condemned Hamas for launching “terrorist attacks” on Prague’s traditional ally Israel.

“My thoughts are with the innocent victims of the violence and I wish our friends in Israel the swiftest possible handling of the situation and the fulfilment of their ambitions to live in peace and security,” said Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

“The Czech Republic has always stood and will stand fully with Israel,” he added.

Russia

Russia urged restraint from all sides, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Russian news agency Interfax. “We are now in contact with everyone. With the Israelis, Palestinians, Arabs…we always call for restraint.”

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who strongly supports the Palestinian cause, urged Israel and Palestinians “to act reasonably” and avoid a further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies)



