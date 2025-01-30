The last conversation between the pilot of the military aircraft with the control tower showed a tragic situation moments before it crashed mid-air with the American Airlines Flight 5342.

The commercial plane was carrying 64 people, including four crew members, when the incident occurred on Thursday (Jan 30). The military aircraft was carrying three people.

Just 30 seconds before the accident, an air traffic controller asked the pilot if they had the commercial flight in sight.

“PAT25, do you have the CRJ in sight? PAT25, pass behind the CRJ," the controller asked.

The pilot was heard saying to the ATC, “I need to land immediately". Seconds later, the two aircraft collided and crashed.

'I’m just praying...'

A man, who was waiting for his wife to be rescued from the wreckage of the commercial plane in the Potomac River, told the US media that he had received a text from her minutes before the crash.

An anxious Hamaad Raza said, “I’m just praying that someone is pulling her out of the river right now. That’s all I can pray for," WUSA reported.

He said he felt something was wrong when his messages were not getting delivered.

Raza said his wife told him that the plane was going to land in the next 20 minutes. He then responded to the messages, but they remained undelivered.

Over 300 responders were actively engaged in the ongoing rescue operation after the crash in the Potomac River.

'They are working diligently'

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference, “Our fire department, DC fire and EMS, supported by fire departments and police departments from across the metropolitan region, are executing a rescue operation in the Potomac River. They are working diligently in very dark, cold conditions—cold water—to execute this rescue operation."

