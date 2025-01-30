Hours after the deadly helicopter and aeroplane collision and crash in Washington, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jan 30) questioned the actions of both the helicopter crew and air traffic controllers, and said, "Why didn't the helicopter go up or down", stressing that it was a "CLEAR NIGHT".

The flight, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, collided with the US Army helicopter before crashing into the Potomac River. The bodies of 19 people have been recovered.

Trump took to his Truth Social account and questioned why the helicopter did not avoid the plane.

"The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane?," Trump posted.

The US president further said that the incident should have been avoided.

'Not good'

"This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!," Trump added.

Trump also conveyed his condolences and praised first responders on the aviation incident, saying, "Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders."

"I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident that just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God bless their souls," Trump said.

Vice President JD Vance also condoled the lives lost in the crash, saying, "Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening."

He added that the authorities are monitoring the situation, but for now, let’s hope for the best."

The Federal Aviation Administration announced that Reagan Airport will reopen at 11 am on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)