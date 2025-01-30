A devastating mid-air collision between a passenger jet from Kansas and a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport, sent the aircraft plummeting into Washington's Potomac River, the officials reported on Wednesday (Jan 29).

The incident triggered a massive emergency response, prompting authorities to ground all flights in the area.

US President Donald Trump "has been made aware of this situation and tragically it appears that a military helicopter collided with a regional jet," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News.

The Bombardier regional commercial jet involved in the incident, which has the capacity of seating up to 78 passengers, was carrying 60 passengers on board.

"A plane, travelling to the Nation's capital from Wichita, KS carrying roughly 60 passengers collided with a Military helicopter," Senator Roger Marshall posted on X, describing the situation as "nothing short of a nightmare."

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA), after the incident, issued an immediate grounding order for all aircraft at Reagan National Airport.

The FAA said that a PSA Airlines Bombardier regional jet "collided in midair" with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter as it approached for landing at Reagan at around 9 pm (0200 GMT).

The plane had departed from Wichita, Kansas.

A #planecrash between a helicopter and a jet while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport in #Washington DC.



A search for survivors in the freezed #potomac River is ongoing.

The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department took to its official X handle and announced that "multiple agencies" were rushing to the crash site in the Potomac River to respond to the incident.

"MPD is responding to an apparent air crash in the Potomac River. Multiple agencies are responding," the police wrote in a post.

The DC Fire and Emergency Response Services said fireboats were responding to "small aircraft down in Potomac River" in the vicinity of the airport.

As per Reuters reports, "The Ronald Reagan National Airport said late on Wednesday that all takeoffs and landings were halted at the airport in the Washington region as emergency personnel responded to an aircraft incident. The Washington D.C. Fire Department said separately that there was a confirmed small aircraft down in the Potomac River vicinity of Reagan National Airport and fireboats were on scene."

On its website, American Airlines said in a statement: "We're aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident. We will provide information as it becomes available."

Three soldiers aboard military helicopter in Washington crash

Three US Army soldiers were aboard the Black Hawk Sikorsky H-60, military helicopter, that collider with PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 from Wichita, Kansas, a US Army official said, according to news agency AFP.

American Airlines said that 60 passengers and four crew members were aboard the commercial jet.

"American Eagle Flight 5342 en route from Wichita, Kansas (ICT), to Washington, D.C. (DCA) was involved in an accident at DCA," the airline said in a statement. "There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft."

'God bless their souls'

In the first statement, Trump said that he had been "fully briefed" about the incident and condoled the demise of the victims who lost their lives stating "May God bless their souls."

"I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport," Trump said.

"May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise," he added.

Vice President JD Vance also released a statement on X saying, "Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We’re monitoring the situation, but for now, let’s hope for the best."

(With inputs from agencies)