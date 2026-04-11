/Seychelles turns to India for support as West Asia war hits tourism and supply lines

Port Louis, Mauritius: Seychelles' Foreign Minister Barry Faure has said that his island nation may soon request fuel supplies from India amid disruptions caused by the ongoing war in West Asia, while praising New Delhi's swift humanitarian assistance in the form of upcoming rice deliveries. Speaking on the sidelines of the 9th Indian Ocean Conference, to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Mr Faure said that bilateral talks with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar included talks on West Asia war impact.

He highlighted the recent state visit by Seychelles President Patrick Herminie to India in February and preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Seychelles in June for the country's 50th independence anniversary celebrations. "India is helping a lot," Mr Faure said, referring to a special economic package offered by New Delhi.

The first delivery of 250 tonnes of rice under a broader commitment of 1,000 tonnes is expected to arrive in the coming days or weeks as part of a $175 million assistance package.

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On fuel, the minister noted ongoing discussions. "There is an agreement in principle by the external affairs minister of India to consider any request that we may make in the near future," he said. While current stocks remain comfortable for around two months, Seychelles is looking to extend reserves as a precaution.

The West Asia conflict has already taken a heavy toll on the tourism-dependent economy of the Indian Ocean archipelago. President Herminie addressed the nation last Friday, revealing a 40% drop in tourist arrivals due to the war's impact on air connectivity and global travel.

"Seychelles has been impacted significantly," Mr Faure stated. With the nation heavily reliant on imports for fuel and essential commodities, the government is preparing for longer-term challenges. It welcomes any ceasefire and negotiations, but acknowledges that a return to normalcy will take time.

In response, authorities are urging public sector workers in non-essential services to begin working from home starting next Monday to conserve resources and promote resilience.

Mr Faure emphasised the value of platforms like the Indian Ocean Conference for strengthening ties and diversifying partnerships. "This platform gives us the opportunity to exchange ideas... and to see how we can work together to strengthen our ties," he added.

