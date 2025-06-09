/Several injured as plane with 20 aboard crashes in Tennessee: US authorities

No one was killed but several people were injured and taken to hospital Sunday (June 8) when a skydiving plane carrying 20 passengers and crew crashed in the US state of Tennessee, authorities said.

A twin-engine plane used for skydiving expeditions crashed shortly after mid-day in Tullahoma, south of Nashville, according to local and federal officials.

"There were no casualties," city spokesman Lyle Russell said in a statement sent to AFP.

He said a total of 20 passengers and crew were onboard the DeHavilaSnd DH-6 Twin Otter when it crashed at the Tullahoma Regional Airport at around 12:30 pm (1730 GMT).

Also Read: Trump sends 2,000 National Guard to Los Angeles. Are Marines next? - All you need to know

`"Three were sent for medical treatment via helicopter and one sent by ground transport for more serious injuries to local hospitals," he said, adding that "other minor injuries were treated by first responders on scene."

Russell said that "no ground facilities or airport facilities were damaged and there were no injuries reported from the ground."

Also Read: ‘He died the way he lived, underground’: IDF shares 'proof' Muhammad Sinwar killed in Gaza tunnel strike – Who was Hamas’ ‘Shadow Man’?

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating the crash, while the Tennessee Highway Patrol said on X that its troopers were assisting police at the scene.

Images posted on social media by the highway patrol showed a small, white plane with blue trim with its nose buried into the grass and its tail and a wing broken off behind it, with police vehicles with flashing lights parked nearby.

Also Read: ‘Putin is a murderer who came to kill the kids’: Zelensky hits back at Trump’s ‘children fighting’ remark — Here’swhathesaid