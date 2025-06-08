National Guard troops began arriving in Los Angeles on Sunday (June 8) morning, following orders from former US President Donald Trump to send 2,000 service members to the city in response to protests over federal immigration raids.

The White House confirmed that the National Guard would remain in Los Angeles for a 60-day period to “address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester”.

Despite the deployment, California already has over 75,000 uniformed law enforcement personnel across its state, county, and city levels. The Los Angeles Police Department alone has around 9,000 officers.

Why has Trump sent in National Guard?

Explaining the decision to deploy troops, Trump said demonstrations disrupting immigration enforcement were “a form of rebellion” against the federal government.

Using powers under Title 10 of the US Code, which allows the President to federalise the National Guard during rebellion or threats to public order, Trump ordered the troops to active duty.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote, “If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!”

He added, “Great job by the National Guard in Los Angeles after two days of violence, clashes and unrest… Masks will not be allowed to be worn at protests. What do these people have to hide, and why?”

What are the LA protests about?

The unrest began on Friday after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out a new wave of operations in Los Angeles. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), 118 people were arrested this week in LA alone, with nationwide ICE arrests averaging 2,000 per day.

The actions triggered widespread protests across the city and drew harsh criticism from local leaders. All 15 city council members issued a joint statement rejecting the raids.

“We condemn this in no uncertain terms: Los Angeles was built by immigrants and it thrives because of immigrants,” the statement said. “We will not abide by fear tactics to support extreme political agendas… Los Angeles will continue to be a place that values and dignifies every human being,” it added.

Mayor Karen Bass also denounced the raids, saying, “These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city… we will not stand for this.”

What did California Governor Gavin Newsom say?

California Governor Gavin Newsom strongly criticised the federal government’s move to override state authority and take control of the National Guard.

“The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle,” he posted on X.

The situation escalated further when US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth warned that active-duty Marines could be sent if violence continued. In response, Newsom said the idea of using Marines on American streets was “deranged”.

“The Secretary of Defense is now threatening to deploy active-duty Marines on American soil against its own citizens. This is deranged behaviour,” he added.