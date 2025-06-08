/‘Distraction from Epstein files?’: Netizens suggest Trump is ‘distracting’ voters with LA protests, National Guard showdown

Los Angeles saw intense protests over the weekend following a series of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) raids across California. In response, President Donald Trump authorised the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to the city for 60 days or “at the discretion of the Secretary of Defense,” the White House said late on Saturday.

Social media buzzes with conspiracy theories

As the unrest continued, several users on social media began linking the timing of the protests to tech billionaire Elon Musk’s recent claims about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

Some users suggested the chaos in Los Angeles might be a distraction. “Elon: Trump is in the Epstein files. Next day: Los Angeles riots begin,” one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another added, “LOS ANGELES IS A DISTRACTION. Elon was forced to take down his 1M+ likes re Trump and Epstein, in Congress the flagship tax bill is stalling out, and tariff confusion is spiking prices. DONT GET DISTRACTED BY KEY JANGLES.”

What did Musk say about Trump and Epstein?

Earlier this week, Elon Musk posted a controversial message accusing Trump of having ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The message, which quickly gained over a million likes, read, “Time to drop the really big bomb: (Trump) is in the Epstein files.” He followed up with, “That is the real reason they have not been made public.”

Musk later deleted the post and did not provide any specific evidence.

The claims came during a highly public falling out between Musk and Trump. While the timing of the LA protests has sparked speculation, there is no evidence linking them directly to Musk’s Epstein post.

DHS blames Democratic leaders for chaos

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has accused Democratic leaders of worsening the violence.

“The violent targeting of law enforcement in Los Angeles by lawless rioters is despicable and Mayor Bass and Governor Newsom must call for it to end,” said DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin in a statement.