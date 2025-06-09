/‘He died the way he lived, underground’: IDF shares 'proof' Muhammad Sinwar killed in Gaza tunnel strike – Who was Hamas’ ‘Shadow Man’?

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet security agency have confirmed that the body of Hamas commander Muhammad Sinwar was found in a tunnel beneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

The military said Sinwar, a senior Hamas figure, was killed in an airstrike on 13 May targeting the underground tunnel system. The strike also killed Muhammad Shabana, commander of Hamas’ Rafah Brigade, and Mahdi Quara, head of the South Khan Younis Battalion.

“Mohammad Sinwar was responsible for the deaths of countless civilians. He was eliminated in an IDF & ISA strike on May 13,” the IDF said in a statement.

Confirmed identity through recovered ID cards and documents

According to Israeli forces, the tunnel acted as a Hamas command centre. Troops reached the site days after the strike and recovered Sinwar’s body along with those of other Hamas members.

Several items belonging to Sinwar and Shabana were found, including ID cards, personal documents and weapons.

“Just in case you still had doubts about his identity, here’s Sinwar’s Israeli and Hamas documentation, as well as his driver’s licence,” the IDF said in a follow-up post.

“He died the way he lived—underground,” it added.

Who was Muhammad Sinwar?

Muhammad Sinwar, born on 16 September 1975, grew up in the Khan Younis refugee camp. His family were originally from the Palestinian town of Majdal, fleeing during the 1948 Nakba.

Nicknamed “the Shadow Man” and “the Living Dead”, Sinwar had been on Israel’s wanted list for years. Israeli authorities accused him of helping plan the October 7 attacks and of playing a major role in Hamas’ military operations in Gaza.

Sinwar rose through the ranks of Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades, surviving multiple assassination attempts.