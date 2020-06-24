Self-interest shapes China’s policies toward international trade

The European Union warned of “very negative consequences” if Beijing goes ahead with a new security law on Hong Kong that the West says will curtail basic rights.

Calling China a partner and a rival, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Beijing had not followed up on a 2019 deal to allow greater access for European companies in China or drop rules requiring investors to share their know-how in Chinese joint ventures.

The Chinese were unreciprocated towards the meeting. The video summit did not produce any results. No joint statement was released. For EU — the lack of progress on trade negotiations is a sore point. For china — the EU raising a voice against the new security law is irritating. The European Union officials warned China of very negative consequences — if Beijing goes ahead with the law.

Some have called on the EU to take China to the international court of justice. Others have called for economic sanctions. Last week — a resolution was introduced at the EU assembly. The Chinese parliament went berserk at this move. This is the latest flashpoint.

China rebuked EU saying — do not interfere in our domestic affair. During the video call — the EU was tough on China. The US has been pressurizing it to take a more hardline view towards China. But — the bloc had been reluctant to alienate either superpower. It's difficult —there is a lack of unity among its 27 member states. Many have been courted by China. But — across the Atlantic, the situation is very different. The US will not stop going after China.

It has designated four more Chinese media Organisations as foreign diplomatic missions. The US says — they are being used to peddle communist propaganda on American soil.

The four news outlets are China Central Television (CCTV), China News Service, People's daily and The Global Times.

They have to report details about their staff and — the properties they hold in the USA total of nine Chinese media outlets are under scrutiny.

Ironically — Chinese spokesperson tried to school America about free speech. The same spokesperson went on to urge the US to abandon cold war thinking and — ideological bias.

China's global posturing shows it does not favour a multi-lateral world. As far as ideology goes — not willing to sort out trade negotiations with the EU shows that China's only ideology is self-interest.