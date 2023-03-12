Russian mercenary group Wagner’s chief reveals ‘political ambitions’, to run for Ukraine’s president in 2024

Surprising everyone in the two warring nations and elsewhere around, the chief of the Russian mercenary group Wagner revealed his political ambitions and declared his intentions to run for Ukraine's President in 2024. In a video going viral on social media, Yevgeny Prigozhin announced his "political ambitions" for next year and said that he has "decided to run for president in 2024."

In the video, Prigozhin, who is dressed in combat gear, can be seen addressing the camera from an unknown location. Gunfire can be heard in the background, as he says, "I'm making a political coming out. Looking at everything around me, I've got political ambitions. I decided to run for president in 2024. For President of Ukraine."

He goes on to add if he defeated incumbent Volodymyr Zelensky and his predecessor, Petro Poroshenko, "everything will be fine."

"If I win the presidential elections of Ukraine, then everything will be fine, guys, the shells will not be needed."

As per reports, this could be a dig at Moscow's failure to supply the mercenary group with ammunition. The Wagner chief has in recent days repeatedly brought up the ammunition issue.

The Wagner chief has for some time been at odds with the Russian military chiefs, including Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu and head of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. He has questioned their competence and has voiced his suspicions of the ministry's "jealousy" for the success of his mercenary troops.

Recently, Prigozhin accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of cutting him off completely and said that he has been unable to get through to anyone at the Kremlin.



Prigozhin said on his Telegram channel, “To get me to stop asking for ammunition, all the hotlines to offices, to departments etc have been cut off from me. But the real humdinger is that they’ve also blocked agencies from making decisions [related to Wagner].”

Just last week, he had warned that unless his troops are fortified with ammunition, Moscow's position in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut is in peril. Reportedly, Moscow has failed to keep its promise to deliver ammunition to Wagner. In February, Prigozhin as per Reuters even termed the withholding of munition supplies as "treason".

