'Ordinary bureaucracy or a betrayal?': Wagner chief says without promised ammunition Bakhmut could collapse

The head of the Russian mercenary group, Wagner has warned that unless his troops are fortified with ammunition, Moscow's position in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut is in peril. This, as per Reuters, can be seen as the latest sign of tensions between the Kremlin and the private militia chief. Ukrainian military officials and analysts too have reported reluctance on the part of Russia's 155th brigade leaders. Reportedly, after sustaining severe losses in fighting near the town of Vuhledar, south of Bakhmut, they are resisting orders to attack.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner chief, said that Russia's front lines could collapse if his forces did not receive the ammunition that Moscow had promised in February.

"For now, we are trying to figure out the reason: is it just ordinary bureaucracy or a betrayal," said Prigozhin on Telegram. He was referring to the absence of ammunition.

"If Wagner retreats from Bakhmut now, the whole front will collapse," he said, adding "the situation will not be sweet for all military formations protecting Russian interests."

Prigozhin regularly criticises Russian defence chiefs and top generals. Reuters reports that in February he had even termed the withholding of munition supplies as "treason".

A Russian victory in Bakhmut could give Moscow its first major prize in a costly winter offensive. Russia has acknowledged the city's importance and calls it a stepping stone to completing the capture of the Donbas industrial region, one of Moscow's important objectives.

The fighting in the city as per Volodymyr Nazarenko, a commander of Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut and around "is very much hell-like, as it is on the entire eastern front."

