Ukraine war: Russian strike in Kherson kills three; battle for Bakhmut rages on

A Russian strike in Ukraine's Kherson city on Saturday (March 11) killed three people and injured two others. According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson's regional military administration, the casualties occurred when a car was hit by a shell and caught fire, the news agency AFP reported. Taking to Telegram, " Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office posted a photograph of firefighters standing next to the charred car.

"Russian terrorists are shelling Kherson again," Andriy Yermak said.

Kherson is among the four regions along with Donetsk, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia -- that Russia claims to have annexed but does not fully control. Despite Moscow retreating from Kherson late last year, it continues to pound the city.

Saturday's strike comes two days after Russia fired a huge wave of missiles across Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least nine civilians and knocking out power. According to Kyiv, this attack included six Kinzhal hypersonic cruise missiles, which are one of Moscow's most valuable weapons.

Battle for Bakhmut rages on

On Saturday, three Mi-8 helicopter gunships of the Ukrainian military unleashed strikes on Russian targets near Bakhmut. Speaking to AFP, one of the pilots said that the targets were an enemy fortification line made up of troops on the ground, armoured vehicles, and a munitions depot. The fortification lies near Severodonetsk, which the Russian army seized last year, to the northeast of Bakhmut.

Earlier on Saturday, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine decided to fight in Bakhmut as the battle was pinning down Russia's best units and degrading them.

Meanwhile, the Russian mercenary group Wagner said that its forces were close to the centre of the frontline hotspot in the Ukrainian city. In a video posted on Telegram, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is seen standing on a roof of a high-rise building in what is said to be Bakhmut.

"This is the building of the town administration, this is the centre of the town. It is one kilometre and two hundred metres away," Prigozhin said.

(With inputs from agencies)

