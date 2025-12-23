/Russian man stabbed his ex-wife to death in a Dubai hotel over suspicion she worked as 'escort'

A Russian man has been apprehended for stabbing his ex-wife to death on suspicion that she worked as an escort. The incident occurred last week at the Voco Bonnington Hotel in Dubai. The victim, 25-year-old Anastasia, working as a flight attendant, was discovered in her hotel room with at least 15 stab wounds to her body parts that include the neck, torso, and limbs.

According to The NY Post report, police stated that the 41-year-old accused, identified as Albert Morgan, reportedly accessed her room after posing as a guest and convincing a hotel maid to let him in.

Initially, Morgan decided to douse Anastasia with green paint and use scissors to cut her hair. After he entered the room, a confrontation erupted, and the situation became more tense. Amid the escalation, he reportedly stabbed Anastasia multiple times, who was found lying in a pool of blood a few hours after the attack.

Following their separation, Morgan allegedly accessed his ex-wife’s private messages and became convinced that she had been working as a high-end escort during their marriage. He then travelled nearly 2,700 miles from Russia to the UAE.

Russian Police remanded him in custody for two months

Hotel staff promptly alerted the police, who examined CCTV footage and identified Morgan. The authorities then informed their Russian counterparts, who swiftly moved to arrest him. After returning to Russia, Morgan reportedly requested to be deployed to fight in the Ukraine war.