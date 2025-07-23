/Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Russian delegation on the way to Istanbul, Kremlin expects 'difficult talks' with Kyiv

Russia on Wednesday (July 23) confirmed that it would participate in peace talks with Ukraine later, which are scheduled to be held in Istanbul. However, the Kremlin spokesperson said that they expect the meeting to be "very difficult".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Russian delegation has left for Istanbul.

"Indeed, our delegation has left for Istanbul, and talks are indeed scheduled for this evening... No one expects an easy road. It will be very difficult," Peskov said ahead of talks.

The officials from Russia and Ukraine are set to meet for a third round of peace talks in Istanbul on Wednesday. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has low expectations from the talks, as he said that the talks would likely focus on another round of prisoner swaps rather than on the ceasefire details.

Earlier on Monday, Zelensky said, "We need more momentum in the negotiations to end the war." At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman said that the "major diplomatic work" was still needed in order to negotiate a ceasefire.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin stated that they are not expecting any “miraculous breakthroughs” in the upcoming talks with Ukraine. The talks, which will be held in Istanbul, followed by two earlier rounds, have made little progress on reaching a ceasefire agreement.

The announcement of a fresh round of negotiations also came in the wake of the latest barrage of attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

“There is no reason to expect any breakthroughs in the category of miracles - it is hardly possible in the current situation,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a briefing on Tuesday.

“We intend to pursue our interests, we intend to ensure our interests and fulfil the tasks that we set for ourselves from the very beginning,” he added.