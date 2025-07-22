/Russia losing hope? Says not expecting any ‘miraculous breakthroughs’ in Ukraine talks

The Kremlin on Tuesday (Jul 22) said that it wasn’t expecting any “miraculous breakthroughs” in the upcoming talks with Ukraine. This comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia and Ukraine are set to hold a third round of peace talks on Wednesday (Jul 23). The talks, which will be held in Istanbul, follow two earlier rounds made little progress on reaching a ceasefire agreement. The announcement of a fresh round of negotiations also came in the wake of the latest barrage of attacks on Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

“There is no reason to expect any breakthroughs in the category of miracles - it is hardly possible in the current situation,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a briefing on Tuesday.

“We intend to pursue our interests, we intend to ensure our interests and fulfil the tasks that we set for ourselves from the very beginning,” he added. When asked if he could give an idea of how the Kremlin saw the likely time frame of s possible peace agreement, the Kremlin spokesman said he could give no guidance on timing.

“There is a lot of work to be done before we can talk about the possibility of some top-level meetings,” Peskov added.

Announcing the talks, Zelensky on Monday (Jul 20) said that ex-defence minister and current secretary of the security council Rustem Umerov will head Kyiv’s delegation at the next round of peace talks.

“Today, I discussed with (Ukrainian Security Council chief) Rustem Umerov the preparations for the exchange and another meeting in Turkey with the Russian side. Umerov reported that the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday,” Zelensky said in his daily address on Monday.

However, the Kremlin said that it only hoped talks could be held “this week”. Peskov said, “As soon as we are ready, we will make an announcement regarding the dates.”