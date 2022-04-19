Russia issues Mariupol ultimatum amid Donbas offensive

Amid escalation of fighting in the Donbas area, Russia on Tuesday directed Ukrainian troops in Mariupol to surrender saying that was "senseless resistance".

Russia said it had carried out several "high-precision air-based missile" strikes in Donbas which included towns close to eastern Ukraine.

President Zelensky had earlier declared Russia had begun its Donbas offensive as he vowed to defend the region.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said no humanitarian corridor was possible for the third consecutive day since there has been no agreement with Russia.

Vereshchuk added that "intense bombardment of Donbas is continuing" while blaming the Russian forces for not opening the humanitarian corridor.

Russia has carried out heavy bombardment of Mariupol for weeks with the city low on water, food and electricity. Reports say Ukrainian forces have been holding out in some pockets even though Russia claims the city has been encircled.

On Sunday, Russian forces had set a Sunday deadline for Ukrainian forces to surrender in Mariupol, however, it was rejected.

Russian forces also escalated airstrikes on capital Kyiv amid the Donbas offensive as President Zelensky asserted that peace talks with Russia would be halted if Ukrainian troops were killed in Mariupol.

The strikes on Kyiv took place a day after Russia's premier warship Moskva sunk in the Black Sea. Ukraine said the ship was brought down by its Neptune anti-ship missile, however, Russia claimed the sinking occurred due to explosions.

(With inputs from Agencies)