Ukraine war: What Panzerfaust 3 weapons can do against Russian tanks

Russia's T-72 and T-80 tanks can easily be targeted by the Panzerfaust 3.

Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank weapons

As the war in Ukraine drags on, the Netherlands agreed to send 40 Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank weapons and 400 missiles to Ukraine including 200 Stinger air defence systems.

Ukraine forces have shown great resilience in the past month to push back Russian tanks with Putin's forces still able to assert control over the country.

In fact, the Netherlands is also jointly considering with Germany to send the Patriot air defence system to a NATO battle group in Slovakia amid tensions with Russia.

Panzerfaust 3 is a shoulder-launched weapon with a fire control launcher unit. It has proved its mettle in the Ukraine war.

(Photograph:AFP)