Moskva attack: Why Ukraine's anti-ship missile Neptune is a gamechanger

UK had earlier promised to give Ukraine Harpoon anti-ship missiles to break Russia's dominance in the Black Sea region.

Moskva sinks

Russia said its lead warship in the Black Sea sank after an explosion and fire that Ukraine claimed was caused by a missile strike, dealing a blow to Moscow as it readied for new attacks that were likely to determine the conflict's outcome.

The Moskva, Russia's flagship in its Black Sea fleet, sank as it was being towed to port in stormy weather, Russian news agencies quoted the defence ministry as saying.

Russia said earlier that over 500 crew aboard the Soviet-era missile cruiser were evacuated after ammunition on board exploded.

Ukraine said it hit the warship with its domestic Neptune anti-ship missile.

(Photograph:AFP)