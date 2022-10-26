Russia demands UNSC probe into claims of Ukraine biological labs

Ahead of a United Nations Security Council meeting called by Russia, it has sought the help of the council to set up a commission to investigate claims that the US and Ukraine are carrying out biological weapons activities in the laboratories to be used in the warzone.

According to draft resolution obtained by the Associated Press, Russia argued that the move violated the UNSC convention which prohibits the use of biological weapons.

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's permanent representative of Russia to the United Nations said apart from the resolution, Moscow was circulating some 300-page worth of material detailing the Ukraine-US collusion for developing biological weapons.

According to reports, Russia's draft resolution will authorise the UNSC to set up a 15-member commission that will investigate the claims made. The panel is expected to submit its report to the council by November 30 and later in a review conference in Geneva, scheduled to take place from November 28-December 16.

Ever since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February earlier this year, Moscow has been claiming that the US, in cooperation with Ukraine is developing biological bombs. The claim was denied by both parties.

Notably, the development comes in the backdrop of Russia claiming that Ukraine is planning to detonate a dirty bomb. In recent telephonic conversations between Moscow and the West, the country's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed Ukraine and informed about the supposed 'dirty bomb'.

Shoigu "conveyed to his British colleague his concern about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a 'dirty bomb'," the ministry said in a statement.

The so-called "dirty bomb" is a conventional explosive device that is laced with toxic nuclear material. Instead of producing an atomic explosion that would level a whole city, dirty bombs are made to disperse poisonous waste.

(With inputs from agencies)



