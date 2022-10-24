Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky claims Moscow ordered some 2,000 drones from Iran

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Monday (October 24) that Russia had ordered around 2,000 drones from Iran.

During a speech at a conference organised by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Zelensky said, "The disgusting sound of Iranian drones is heard in our skies every night."

The Ukrainian president claimed that Russia apparently ordered the same ones that Moscow has been allegedly using in its recent attacks against Ukraine.

"Russia ordered about 2,000 'Shaheds' from Iran," Zelensky added. However, there's no clarity if Zelensky was referring to Russia's past purchases or new ones.

Iran denies allegations

Tehran on Saturday warned against using "provocative approaches" after some of the European countries called for a UN investigation into Iranian drones being allegedly used by Russia in the ongoing Ukraine war.

After the EU and Britain imposed further sanctions on Tehran this week, France, Britain, and Germany demanded an "impartial" probe into the situation in a letter to the UN on Friday.

So far, Iran has denied that it provided Russia with weapons for use in the Ukraine war. On the other hand, Kremlin said that it had no knowledge of its army using such weapons and Moscow accused the West of seeking to put "pressure" on Tehran with the allegations.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani said in a statement: "The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the current provocative approaches of the European Union and the United Kingdom to be part of a targeted political scenario."

