In a shocking revelation, former UK Security and Counter-Terrorism Minister Lord West of Spithead disclosed how in 2008, eight al-Qaeda operatives plotted to poison the water supply of London, only to be thwarted by the British security services. This was revealed in a parliamentary debate over the protection of England's critical infrastructure against hostile threats.

Lord West of Spithead, who was in office from 2007 to 2010, emphasised the role of security forces in preventing the attack on Britain's reservoirs "I am pleased to say that our agencies worked brilliantly to stop it from happening." He stressed how this incident had compelled Britain to improve its security measures, such as police response times and, installation of barriers at the reservoirs. However, he noted that some of these measures have declined over time.

“Where has all that work gone? These things somehow seem to disappear. There should be some reports, and hopefully, someone did something about it,” said the former Navy Chief. He is now a member of the Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee.

This revelation came in the wake of the meeting of the UK's Strategic Defence Review (SDR), which outlined comprehensive plans to secure Britain's defences amid growing threats from nations like Russia and China. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer praised the SDR, describing it as a step towards creating a "battle-ready, armour-clad" nation.

"We know that our water and energy infrastructure are both potentially vulnerable to hostile attacks", said Environment Minister Baroness Hayman of Ullock.

"For about 15 years, I have been worried about the water supply - the large and small reservoirs, the pipes that connect them and, of course, the water treatment plants", said the former Metropolitan police chief Lord Hogan-Howe.

This incident highlights the potential threat posed by the terrorist outfit to the critical infrastructure of any nation.