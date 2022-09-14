US Senator Lindsey Graham proposes national 15-week abortion ban; White House criticises 

On Tuesday (September 13), Lindsey Graham, a well-known Republican senator, unveiled a bill that would outlaw abortion after 15 weeks in all 50 US states.

The bill has been heavily criticised by the White House and lawmakers and has very little chance of passing in the Democratic-held Senate.

White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre, referring to the bill, said it "strip away women's rights in all 50 states" and will be "wildly out of step with what Americans believe," AFP reported.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker, warned, "if Republicans get the chance, they will work to pass laws even more draconian than this bill -- just like the bans they have enacted in states like Texas, Mississippi, and Oklahoma."

Abortion has been an eventful debate topic ever since the US Supreme Court affirmed the constitutional right to the procedure in June this year, leaving it up to individual states to decide whether to permit it or not.

A country-wide ban would be imposed on abortion after 15 weeks would be imposed as per Graham's proposed bill, with the exception of rape, incest, and situations when the mother's life is in danger.

Graham's bill would maintain severe limitations on abortion put in place in around a dozen conservative states since the court's ruling. The senator said that such a law would "get America to a federal level that is fairly consistent with the rest of the world," AFP reported.

However, this bill would impose restrictions on abortion in a handful of states where the procedure is already legal after 15 weeks.

Ahead of the November mid-term elections, abortion rights have gained attention, and Graham's move is an effort to find common ground and calm any backlash against the Republican Party.

(With inputs from agencies)

