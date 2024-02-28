Republican Ken Buck calls on Kamala Harris to oust Biden for being ‘too old,’ ‘incapable’

In yet another attempt by the Republican party to get United States President Joe Biden removed from office, outgoing House of Representatives member Ken Buck has called on Vice President Kamala Harris to oust her boss by invoking the 25th amendment of the US Constitution for being too old and “incapable”.

What is the 25th Amendment?

Buck, 65, on Monday (Feb 26) introduced a resolution calling for Harris to convene a cabinet meeting and invoke the 25th Amendment to declare Democrat President Biden, 81, “incapable of executing the duties of his office.”

The VP and a majority of the cabinet would have to agree to oust the president if he is deemed incapable of carrying out his duties, as per section four of the 25th Amendment.

WATCH | US: Joe Biden's age a long-standing concern among voters ahead of 2024 Presidential Elections The amendment of the US Constitution was adopted after the assassination of John F Kennedy to provide contingencies in the case of presidential death, removal, resignation or incapacitation.

Harris, as per Buck’s resolution, should “convene and mobilise the principal officers of the executive departments of the cabinet to activate section four of the 25th amendment to declare President Joseph R Biden incapable of executing the duties of his office”.

He also cited special counsel Robert Hur’s damning report which called Biden a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” The Biden administration vehemently refuted Hur’s characterisation of the US president.

The resolution by the Colorado representative also said that the incumbent president has been “televised wandering aimlessly at events…frequently speaks publicly in an incoherent…manner” and has “repeatedly fallen while walking up stairs”.

However, the outgoing Republican lawmaker is hardly the first person in the party to float the idea of using the 25th Amendment against Biden. Republican lawmaker Claudia Tenney and former President Donald Trump have suggested similar ideas.

Is Trump any better?

As the US gears up for the presidential election, likely to be a rematch between Trump and Biden, polls have shown that most voters have expressed concerns about the incumbent president’s age.

At 81, Biden is the oldest president in US history and would be 86 by the end of a second term, if he wins. However, Trump who is around three and a half years younger than his successor was also the oldest president in American history by the end of his term.

Not to mention, Trump has also made gaffes, been televised wandering aimlessly, speaking incoherently, and struggled to maintain balance while walking.

“You got to take a look at the other guy, he’s about as old as I am, but he can’t remember his wife’s name,” Biden said during an appearance on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, on Monday (Feb 26).

Last week, the former president praised his wife, Melania, and referenced “Mercedes” – Mercedes Schlapp who was his former aide, leading many to suggest that Trump had used the wrong name for his wife.