Biden 'willfully retained' classified documents, but no criminal charges warranted: Special counsel

The Justice Department special counsel investigating President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, on Thursday (Feb 8) said they found evidence that he "willfully retained" materials but no criminal charges were warranted.

"Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified information after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen," said special counsel Robert Hur in his report.

"We conclude that no criminal charges are warranted in this matter," said the report, adding that the "evidence does not establish Mr. Biden's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt."

However, the long-anticipated report also criticised Biden's conduct and handling of the documents saying that it posed "serious risks to national security".