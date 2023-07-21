Donald Trump classified documents case trail set for May 20 2024, months before US prez polls

A US federal judge on Friday (July 21) set May 20, 2024, trial date for the case against Donald Trump for mishandling classified documents, months before the US presidential election.

Florida District Judge Aileen Cannon set the two-week trial period less than six months ahead of the November 2024 election, despite Trump’s lawyers pleading the court to hold off until elections are over due to his status as the presidential candidate.

The trial will take place in US District Court in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Dept of Justice wanted trial to begin early

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice had asked Canon to begin the hearing in December, but Trump’s lawyers argued that there was no need to set a date yet.

Initially, the court was looking to schedule August 14 as the trial date, but both the defence and prosecution objected to it saying that they needed more time to prepare, reports AP news agency.

On Friday, the judge, in her seven-page ruling, noted that both the prosecutors and the defendants agreed that the trial should be held later than its original August 14 start date.

But, she wrote, “As a preliminary matter, the Court rejects Defendants’ request to withhold setting of a schedule now.”

The DOJ’s proposal to start the trial in December, meanwhile, “is atypically accelerated and inconsistent with ensuring a fair trial,” she added.

“The Court finds that the interests of justice served by this continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and Defendants in a speedy trial,” Cannon wrote.

Trump pleaded not guilty

Last month, the former president pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal counts in connection with the retaining classified documents case after leaving the White House in 2021 and subsequent alleged efforts to conceal them from the government.

His valet and co-defendant Walt Nauta has also pleaded not guilty to six criminal charges.

It follows close on the heels of a separate New York trial for Trump on dozens of state charges of falsifying business records in connection with an alleged hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

(With inputs from agencies)