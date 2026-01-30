/Rafah Crossing to reopen with new screening process. Details inside

Israel has announced it will reopen the Rafah Crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt for pedestrian traffic in both directions on Sunday (Feb 1). The Defence Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said in a statement, "Exit from and entry into the Gaza Strip via the Rafah Crossing will be permitted in coordination with Egypt, following prior security clearance of individuals by Israel, and under the supervision of the European Union mission, similar to the mechanism implemented in January 2025."



“The return of residents from Egypt to the Gaza Strip will be permitted, in coordination with Egypt, for residents who left Gaza during the course of the war only, and only after prior security clearance by Israel,” COGAT added.

It further revealed that “in addition to initial identification and screening at the Rafah Crossing by the European Union mission, an additional screening and identification process will be conducted at a designated corridor, operated by the defense establishment in an area under IDF control.” As per the COGAT data, around 42,000 Gazans left the Strip during the war.

