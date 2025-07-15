/Putin unfazed by Trump's ultimatum? Russian president to continue war until he gets what he wants, reveal Kremlin sources

Even after US President Donald Trump's continuous warnings and ultimatum, Russian President Vladimir Putin is unfazed and intends to continue the war in Ukraine, according to three Kremlin sources, Reuters reported. Infact, Putin is not afraid of Trump's tariff threats or Western sanctions.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the Kremlin source said that Putin will continue the war until he gets what he wants, adding that his territorial demands may widen as Russian forces advance.

The sources said that Russia's economy and its military is capable and strong enough to weather any additional Western measures, Reuters reported.

The sources, familiar with top-level Kremlin thinking, said that the Russian president will not stop the war under pressure from the West, considering that Russia, which has survived the toughest sanctions, can also survive further economic hardship by the West, including Trump's tariff threats.

Meanwhile, two of the sources said that Russia has the upper hand on the battlefield and its economy.

"Putin thinks no one has seriously engaged with him on the details of peace in Ukraine - including the Americans - so he will continue until he gets what he wants," one of the sources told Reuters.

Trump and Putin have been holding phone calls, to discuss a ceasefire as the US president has been trying hard to end the long-standing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Noting Putin and Trump's friendship, source further said, "Putin values the relationship with Trump and had good discussions with Witkoff, but the interests of Russia come above all else."