Pubs in England shut again after COVID-19 positive tests

Parts of London and other cities, deserted during lockdown, sprang to life as people dressed up and came out for "Super Saturday", July 4, the day England's hospitality sector reopened for the first time since March.

Government guidelines insisted on "minimum contact" between staff and customers, with table service only. Drinkers are supposed to give contact details in case of an outbreak.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also urged Britons to act responsibly and not to blow the collective effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

But, several pubs have been shut again after some customers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.



Also Read: UK to invest 10 million in a new study; Health Minister thanks locals

Britain has been among the worst-hit countries in the world in the epidemic. The death toll from confirmed cases of the coronavirus is over 44,000.

If the Britishers let the beer get to their head, so did the Italians. A common love of football and beer has made them forget the pandemic. Not allowed into stadiums, groups of friends are gathering at pubs to cheer for their team.

In Brazil, authorities discovered a crowded bar operating under the cover of a pet shop with no pets.

People across the world are forcing their government to open pubs, but they seem to be forgetting the basic rule of consuming alcohol - drink responsibly.