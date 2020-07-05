COVID 19: Ireland delays lifting travelling ban to make quarantine arrangements

After being able to contain the spread of coronavirus to a certain satisfactory limit, Ireland has decided to delay easing of the travel restrictions until July 20.

The Ireland government had earlier planned to ease travelling restrictions from July 09. However, the date has now been pushed to July 20 to make sure that the government is ready with all the necessaty protocols and arrangements.

The officials have said they are coming up with ways to allow travelers coming in the country from "green list" to be exempted from the compulsory 14-day quarantine rule. The countries in this "green list" will be the ones that have the similar, if not less, rate of coronavirus cases to Ireland.

"A so-called green list... will be published on July 20, or prior to that," Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said on Sunday. "The green list will be operating after that" date, he said.

Ryan also said that while every traveler will not be tested at the airport, the government is trying to come up with ways to conduct as many and accurate COVID-19 tests.

Ireland has, till this date, recorded 25,498 cases, including 1,740 deaths.