COVID 19: UK to invest 10 million in a new study; Health Minister thanks locals

As the UK reopened its pubs on Saturday after March, the Boris Johnson government was earlier worried if the people would maintain social distance and wear masks.

On Sunday, the Health Minister Matt Hancock has thanked people for 'behaving themselves' while they are enjoying their summer.

"From what I've seen, although there`s some pictures to the contrary, very very largely people have acted responsibly," he told a local media channel.

"Overall, I'm pleased with what happened yesterday. It was really good to see people out and about, and largely socially distancing," he added.

As the pubs reopened, British locals flocked outdoors to enjoy the summer time with a drink and a trip to the beaches. On the beaches and the pubs, people were urged to wear face masks and maintain social distance at all times.

Hancock has also announced the the government will be putting 8.4 million pounds ($10.49 million) into a new study to examine the long-term effects of COVID-19 on patients.

"As we continue our fight against this global pandemic, we are learning more and more about the impact the disease can have, not only on immediate health, but longer-term physical and mental health too," he said.

The study will be conducted by the University of Leicester and local hospitals. Around 1,000 people will take part in this study and their blood and lung samples will be taken. The participants will also be assessed through advanced imaging. The aim of the study is to learn about all the possible ways the novel coronavirus can affect a human body and to be able to develop new forms of personalised treatment.

