Pro-Khalistan protests grip Indian mission in Vancouver as diplomatic tensions over Nijjar killing continue

Dozens of Khalistan supporters gathered outside the Indian Consulate in Vancouver to protest the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an act which Canada said has links to the agents of the Indian government. This comes after Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant singh pannun called for demonstrations outside Indian consulates in Canada and threatened to shut them down.

During the demonstration, protesters displayed Khalistan flags. They also played music and shouted slogans. In an act of sheer disgrace, some individuals even burned India's flag in a garbage can near the Indian Consulate. Protests were also reported in Canada's Toronto.

Canada has so far failed utterly to extend proof for its bizarre allegations against the world's largest democracy, India.

The protesters referred to Nijjar's killing as an "assassination" and demanded a public inquiry into the case, Canadian media reported.

Also Read | Nijjar murder row: Canada updates travel advisory for India

With no end in sight for the India-Canada diplomatic row, the World Sikh Organization had issued a warning about potential "incitement and interference".

The organisation also urged vigilance among its members. In a statement, the organisation's president, Tejinder Singh Sidhu, called for the perpetrators of Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder to be identified.

He also encouraged community members to promptly contact law enforcement if they felt unsafe or witnessed attempts to incite violence.

Security measures

In anticipation of the protest organised by Khalistan supporters, the Vancouver Police Department had closed the road around the Indian Consulate and set up barriers blocking the entrance.

Also Read | Ukraine says Russian Black Sea fleet commander killed in missile strikes

The India-Canada relations continue to be strained. Nijjar, designated as a terrorist in India, was killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18.

India has rejected these allegations in strong words and is cracking down on the Khalistani elements in the country as well as abroad.

New Delhi dismissed the accusation and termed them "absurd" and "motivated."

In response to a similar move by Canada, India also expelled a senior Canadian diplomat. The situation has added tension to the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Meanwhile, media outlet NDTV citing sources revealed that pro-Khalistani extremists (PKE) in Canada have begun openly harassing Hindus and vandalising temples.

US reaction to the row

As per reports, US President Joe Biden, which is part of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, raised the issue with India at the G20 Summit hosted by New Delhi.

In the latest comments by US, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "We are deeply concerned by the allegations referenced by Canadian PM Trudeau. We remain in close contact with our Canadian partners. We believe it’s critical that Canada’s investigation proceed and that the perpetrators be brought to justice. We have publicly and privately urged the Indian Government to cooperate in the Canadian investigation."