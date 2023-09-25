Ukraine claims Russian Black Sea fleet commander killed as US Abrams tanks reach Kyiv

Ukraine on Monday (September 25) stated that they killed the Commander of Russia's Black Sea fleet Viktor Sokolov after carrying out a missile strike on the Russian naval headquarters located in the annexed Crimean peninsula last week. The killing of the Black Sea fleet commander is a major blow for Moscow which has gone through a number of attacks on the port of Sevastopol, which is strategically important, in recent months.

"Thirty-four officers were killed, including the commander of the Black Sea fleet. Another 105 occupiers were wounded," said Ukraine's special forces, in a statement on social media.

After the missile strike on Friday, plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the building in central Sevastopol, which is Crimea's largest city. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

"The headquarters are beyond repair," added the special forces in the statement.

The defence ministry of Russia said that one serviceman was missing on the day of the attack after initially reporting that one person was killed.

US Abrams tanks reach Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday stated that his army successfully took delivery of US Abrams battle tanks which has boosted the forces of Kyiv in their slow-moving counteroffensive against Russian troops.

The latest push was announced by Kyiv to claw back the ground from the Russian forces in June after it built up assault battalions and received some weapons which were ensured by Western countries.

"Good news from (Defence) Minister (Rustem) Umerov. Abrams are already in Ukraine and are preparing to reinforce our brigades," said Zelensky in a statement on social media.

The Ukrainian president did not elaborate on how many tanks reached the country and also not how long it would take to deploy those tanks on the front line.

The United States had promised to provide 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine at the beginning of the year, part of more than $43 billion in security assistance which was promised by the United States in the last 18 months. US officials stated that the tanks will be paired with 120 mm armour-piercing depleted uranium rounds.

The decision to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine was seen as a U-turn as American defence officials repeatedly stated that they were ill-suited for the forces of Kyiv due to their complexity.

