Nijjar murder row: Canada updates travel advisory for India, asks its citizens to remain vigilant

The Canadian government updated its travel advisory for citizens in India asking them to remain vigilant and exercise caution, amid the standoff between both the countries over the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. According to a report by the news agency ANI early Tuesday (September 26), the Canadian government said that the decision was taken in the context of recent developments in Canada and India.

"In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media. Please remain vigilant and exercise caution," the advisory read.

India issues advisory for its citizens living in Canada

Last week, the Indian government issued a similar advisory for Indian nationals and students living in Canada. As per the advisory, those planning on travelling to the country were advised to exercise caution.

"In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents," the statement added.

Indian nationals and students in Canada were also asked to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites or the MADAD portal.

The MEA said that this would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any emergency or untoward incident.

The standoff between India and Canada began after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that Indian agents were behind Nijjar's murder, prompting an angry reaction from New Delhi.

Protests held against New Delhi outside Indian diplomatic missions

On Monday, pro-Khalistani protests were held outside Indian diplomatic missions in Toronto, Vancouver and Ottawa. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, 100 protesters in Toronto burned an Indian flag and struck a cardboard cut-out of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a shoe.

About 200 protesters also gathered outside the Vancouver consulate. Meanwhile in Ottawa, fewer than 100 people gathered in front of the Indian High Commissioner's office waving yellow flags marked with the word "Khalistan."

