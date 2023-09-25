Barricades put up outside Indian High Commission in Ottawa amid threats by Khalistani protestors

For the first time ever, the Canadian authorities have put barricades in front of the Indian High Commission in Ottawa amid threats by the Khalistani protesters. Images accessed exclusively by WION show the high-profile building being guarded by rails and barricades as authorities anticipate a protest by the Khalistan supporters.

Canadian authorities beefing up the security comes days after notorious Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) launched the 'Death To India - Balkanize' campaign calling to 'shut down Indian missions' globally on September 25 to expose "Modi regime's nefarious designs to assassinate Khalistan Referendum Campaigners".

SFJ is a banned terrorist organisation in India and murdered Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was a part of it. However, the Canadian government is yet to take any action on it despite the group's prominent leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issuing a threat to Indo-Canadian Hindus by asking them to return to India.

Previous instances of Indian consulates being attacked

In the past few months, there have been multiple instances of the Indian High Commission and consulates being targeted by non-state actors.

In March, the Indian High Commission in London was targeted by pro-Khalistani rioters who pulled down the Indian national flag while agitating outside the building.

In July, Khalistan men attacked the Indian consulate in San Francisco, USA and set fire to the compound which was fortunately doused quickly by the authorities.

This was the second instance when the San Francisco consulate was attacked by the radicals. In March, in full public view, the pro-Khalistani protesters attacked and damaged the consulate, prompting sharp condemnation from the Indian government and India-Americans, who demanded immediate action against those responsible for it.

Delicate situation in Ottawa

The escalation in the diplomatic standoff after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 'credible allegations' is perhaps responsible for the delicate law and order situation in Ottawa currently.

Trudeau said his government was probing "credible allegations" that New Delhi may have had a prominent role in the killing of Nijjar - a Canadian citizen, according to him.

"Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar," said Trudeau in a statement to the House of Commons.

Nijjar was shot dead on June 18 by two unidentified men in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, Canada.

Despite having made the allegations days ago, the Trudeau administration is yet to produce any 'credible evidence', suggesting the Canadian PM may have overplayed his hand.

