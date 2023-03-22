India removes external security from outside UK mission after vandalism of Indian High Commission in London

The Indian government on Wednesday (March 22) removed external security including barricades placed outside the United Kingdom's (UK) mission and High Commissioner Alex Ellis' residence in New Delhi, after the Indian High Commission in London was vandalised by Khalistani extremists last Sunday (March 19). Visuals on Twitter showed the barricades nowhere to be seen outside the mission and the residence of Alex Ellis.

On being asked about the removal (of barricades), a British High Commission spokesperson told the news agency ANI, "We do not comment on security matters."

The vandalism of the Indian High Commission in London prompted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to summon the senior-most UK diplomat on Sunday night.

According to an official statement, the diplomat was summoned to convey New Delhi's strong protest at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the high commission in London earlier on Sunday.

An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. "India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK.

"It is expected that the UK government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in today's incident, and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," the MEA statement added.

One person was arrested in connection with the vandalism.

In India, many politicians condemned the incident. Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said it was utterly shocking that the vandalism was allowed to happen. "The real problem is not inside the High Commission but on the premises outside, which is the responsibility of the local authorities, in this case, the British authorities, to protect," Tharoor said.

He added that if the British Police were completely derelict in their duty and they allowed this nonsense to happen, "this is a major insult that we can't tolerate."

Taking to Twitter, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, “Jhanda Ooncha Rahe Hamara”- UK Govt must act against those miscreants who attempted to disrespect Indian Flag at High Commission,London. Punjab & Punjabis have a glorious track record of serving/protecting the Nation.Handful of jumping jacks sitting in UK do not represent Punjab."

(With inputs from Sidhant Sibal)

