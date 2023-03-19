India summons senior British diplomat after High Commission in London vandalised by Khalistani extremists

The Indian High Commission in London was vandalised by Khalistani extremists on Sunday, prompting the Ministry of External Affairs to summon the senior-most British diplomat in Delhi.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "The senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi is being summoned," indicating the gravity of the situation.

Social media handles mostly backed by Pakistani and Khalistani elements shared visuals of the incident, showing Khalistani extremists trying to climb to the top of the High Commission and engaging in anti-India sloganeering.

The British High Commissioner in Delhi was quick to condemn the incident, taking to Twitter to say, "I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the @HCI_London - totally unacceptable." The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of Indian diplomatic missions abroad.

This is not the first time that the Indian High Commission in London has been vandalised. In 2019, members of the Pakistani diaspora broke the window pane of the High Commission.

The Indian government in the past has emphasised the need for the UK government to take action against the Khalistani extremist groups. Such incidents not only violate international norms but also threaten the safety and security of diplomatic personnel.

Khalistani extremist groups have been carrying out attacks on Indian diplomatic missions in various countries, including indulging in violence.

﻿In fact, the past few months have seen Khalistani violence increasing in Australia, a matter which was publically raised by PM Modi with Australian PM Albanese during his visit to Delhi a few weeks ago.

