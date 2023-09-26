Russian supersonic missiles destroy nearly 1,000 tons of grain in strikes on Black Sea port of Odesa

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Russian air strikes and shelling caused significant damage to infrastructure at the black sea port of Odesa, including grain storage facilities. Ukrainian strikes inside Russia continue, and Moscow's air defence units repelled several drone attacks over Belgorod and Kursk, destroying at least 11 drones. Meanwhile, Ukraine's special forces stated they killed Russia's top admiral in Crimea, along with 33 other officers, in last week's missile attack.

