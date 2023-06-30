President Emmanuel Macron seen partying with Elton John as France descends into chaos, destruction

At a time when France is seething with rage in the wake of violent protests sparked by the fatal shooting of a teenager by cops, President Emmanuel Macron was seen partying with British singer Elton John.

On Wednesday evening, Macron was filmed at Paris's Accor Arena, watching the singer on his farewell tour, reports Dailymail.com.

He was also photographed alongside his wife with the legendary artist, who has been bestowed with France's Legion of Honour award.

The photo triggered massive outrage overnight, with Thierry Mariani, an MEP with Marine Le Pen's National Rally, saying, “While France was on fire, Macron applauded Elton John,” the Telegraph reported.

This was happening when police were engaged in bloody clashes with protesters, making 150 arrests nationwide. On Thursday, more than 40,000 French cops were deployed to quell the protests. For the third straight day, violence and chaos were witnessed in many parts of France as protesters were seen torching vehicles, barricading roads and hurling objects at police. According to local media, a bank was also set on fire.

While other rioters scrawled 'Vengeance for Nahel' – the first name of the 17-year-old deceased– on buildings and walls.

National police on Thursday night said that officers faced new incidents in Marseille, Lyon, Pau, Toulouse and Lille, including fires and fireworks. Macron calls crisis meeting Amidst immense criticism, Macron has called a new crisis meeting on Friday, his office said, after a third straight night of violence. He will also cut short a trip to Brussels, where he was supposed to attend a European Union summit, to chair the meeting at 1:00 pm (1100 GMT) meeting. Cop who shot Nahel says sorry The policeman who killed the French teenager in a Paris suburb on Tuesday has apologised to the family while in custody, his lawyer said.

"The first words he pronounced were to say sorry and the last words he said were to say sorry to the family," Laurent-Franck Lienard told BFMTV late Thursday. Fresh unrest in France over police shootings after an official kills a teenager "He is devastated, he doesn't get up in the morning to kill people," Lienard said. "He didn't want to kill him."

The officer, who is 38, has been charged with voluntary homicide and remanded in custody.

Lienard said he would on Friday appeal his client being placed in custody. What happened? The deceased, identified as Nahel M from the western Paris suburb of Nanterre, was pulled over by two policemen for violating traffic rules while driving a yellow Mercedes on Tuesday morning.

Initially, the cops reported that an officer had shot at the teenager because he was driving his car at him, but it was later contradicted by a video circulating online and authenticated by many media channels.

The clip shows the two policemen standing by the side of the stationary car, with one pointing a weapon at the driver.

A voice is heard saying "You are going to get a bullet in the head."

The police officer then appears to fire as the car abruptly drives off.