WATCH | Man continues to eat sandwich as police clash with rioters in Paris suburb

As France saw a third consecutive night of riots on Thursday due to a mounting crisis caused by the fatal shooting of a teenager of Algerian-Moroccan descent by police, videos on social media showed multiple fires and arsons on French streets.

But in the moments of deadly violence, a scene of peace amid chaos was captured which quickly went viral on social media. In a video said to be of Nanterre, the working class French suburb where the teenager, identified as Nahel was shot at, a man can be seen silently eating his sandwich as police clashed with violent protesters.

The social media was quick to hail the man as 'legend', and that 'this is another type of bravery'.

"Nothing gets in the way of sandwich time," wrote a social media user.

"I pray to be as unbothered in this life," another wrote. "True definition of unbothered," a third social media user wrote.

Fourty thousand police officers were deployed across France to control the riots but there were few signs of de-escalation.

In Nanterre, protesters torched cars, barricaded streets and hurled objects at police after a peaceful vigil.

Protesters called "Vengeance for Nahel" across buildings. A bank was also set on fire before firefighters put it out and an elite police unit deployed an armoured vehicle.

In central Paris, a Nike shoe store was broken into, and 14 people were arrested and 16 more were arrested with stolen objects after store windows were smashed along the rue de Rivoli shopping street, Paris police said.

National police said on Thursday night that officers faced new incidents in Marseille, Lyon, Pau, Toulouse and Lille, including fires and fireworks.

In Marseille, France's second city, police fired tear gas grenades during clashes with youths in the tourist hot-spot of Le Vieux Port, the city's main paper La Provence reported.

The 17-year-old's shooting continues to feed into longstanding complaints of systemic racism embedded within French law enforcement agencies. Racially mixed suburbs around major French cities have long accused police of discriminating on the basis of class and race and treating certain groups with crime-related pre-conceived notions.