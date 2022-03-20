Pope condemns 'slaughters and atrocities' taking place in Ukraine

Pope Francis on Sunday denounced Ukraine conflict as a "senseless massacre". He urged the leaders to stop "this repugnant war"

"The violent aggression against Ukraine is unfortunately not slowing down," he told about 30,0000 people in St. Peter's Square for his weekly Sunday address and blessing.

"It is a senseless massacre where every day slaughters and atrocities are being repeated," Francis said in his latest strong condemnation of the war, which has so far avoided mentioning Russia by name.

"There is no justification for this," he said.

Russia claims its invasion of Ukraine is a "special military operation. Moscow claims that the military action is not designed to occupy territory but to demilitarise Ukraine and purge it what it sees as dangerous nationalists. Francis has already rejected that terminology.

"I beg all the players in the international community to truly commit themselves to stopping this repugnant war," the pope said, drawing loud cheers and applause from the crowd.

"Even this week missiles and bombs hit civilians, the elderly, children and pregnant mothers," he said.

Russia denies targeting civilians.

Francis spoke about his visit on Saturday to a Rome hospital that is treating children wounded in Ukraine.

"One was missing an arm and another had a head wound," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)