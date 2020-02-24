People can now own Picasso's painting for $108

Graphical illustration of the Nature Morte by Picasso (Image courtesy: Twitter handle: MuseePicasso) Photograph:( Twitter )
People can now transform their dream of owning a Picasso painting into a reality.
Art lovers are being given the chance to own a painting called "Nature Morte" (still life) by the legendary artist by buying a charity raffle ticket worth $108.
The painting is worth approximately $1 million.
The raffle will be drawn in March.
