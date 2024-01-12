Pentagon to probe Lloyd Austin's secretive hospitalization

The Defense Department inspector general on Thursday (Jan 11) said that it will probe the mishandling of US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin’s secretive hospitalization.

The inspector general, in a memo, said that it would examine "the roles, processes, procedures, responsibilities, and actions related to the Secretary of Defense's hospitalization."

It further said that it will "assess whether the DoD's policies and procedures are sufficient to ensure timely and appropriate notifications and the effective transition of authorities as may be warranted due to health-based or other unavailability of senior leadership."

Austin came under fire for hiding his medical condition from the White House amid the delicate geopolitical landscape involving the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas war.

There have been calls for his resignation from critics who say the senior government official violated the law by failing to report his hospitalisation to his bosses.

Austin's medical condition

The Pentagon chief was hospitalised on New Year's Day (Jan 1) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre due to complications from an elective medical procedure.

Surprisingly, the Pentagon did not make any official announcement until four days later while waiting to notify other top government officers about Austin's absence.

During the period, Austin was away from action, and some of his powers were transferred to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks.

However, even she was not informed that his boss had been hospitalised until two days later.

The protocol

His mishandling of the situation was a violation of the protocol for top-ranking cabinet officials, who reportedly have to inform well in advance of planned medical absences and identify the one who would be filling in for them.

Austin on Saturday said that he "could have done a better job" and took "full responsibility" for the secrecy over his hospitalization.

White House officials released a statement saying that Biden still has "complete confidence" in Austin and that he would be continuing his job.

Addressing a press conference on Air Force One, National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson John Kirby said, "There is no plan for anything other than for Secretary Austin to stay in the job."