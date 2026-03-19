/Pentagon drops a bomb, requests $200 billion funding for next phase of Iran war, report suggests

The Iran war might not end anytime soon as reports suggest that the Pentagon has asked the White House for $200billion in funding as it prepares to deploy more troops in the region. America has already spent billions on the war. A study showed that $3.7 billion vanished in the first 100 hours of the conflict, and in a week, $11 billion of taxpayer money was poured into the war. The latest development shows that the US is gearing up for a longer conflict as it tries to gain control of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has declared the waterway closed and warned that any ships seen attempting to cross will be bombed. The country is also laying mines in the area as a war strategy. This closure has cost the world immensely, sending oil process rocketing. Experts are concerned that a barrel of oil could even touch $200 billion because of the conflict.

The request for fresh funding was first reported by The Washington Post. It stated that the Pentagon has reached out to the White House to get it cleared by Congress. The White House's response to the request is not known. Reports suggest that the Trump administration believes Congress will oppose the request, since the Democrats have slammed Trump for starting the war. Earlier, a Reuters report stated that America is planning to deploy thousands of troops in the Middle East. The president is said to be considering whether to expand operations, especially to secure the Strait of Hormuz to facilitate the passage of oil tankers. Trump has threatened Iran with dire action if it does not lift the blockade.

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Trump threatens to blow up South Pars Gas Field

Such an operation would mean having American troops on Iran's shoreline as well, two US officials told Reuters. Sending ground forces to Iran's Kharg Island is another action the Trump administration is reportedly contemplating. The island is the hub for 90 per cent of Iran's oil exports. Meanwhile, in a late-night post on Wednesday, Trump warned the US would "blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field" if Iran attacks Qatar. Such an action on the huge gas field could cause oil prices to shoot up instantly. In a Truth Social post, he claimed the US did not know that Israel would attack the South Pars Field, before issuing a warning of a massive strike himself. Iran has threatened to scale up the war by hitting energy facilities across the Middle East. Explosions have been reported in Ras Laffan, the world's biggest natural gas plant, and Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.