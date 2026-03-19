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Iran war impact: Brent crude prices surge over USD 100 per barrel

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Mar 19, 2026, 12:44 IST | Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 13:06 IST
Iran war impact: Brent crude prices surge over USD 100 per barrel

Representative Image of oil facility

Story highlights

This was the second attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City, one of the world's largest liquefied natural gas facilities, in the last 12 hours, raising security concerns around key global energy assets.

Iran war has partially pushed the world into an economic crisis. Rising crude oil prices have led to the cost of essential commodities skyrocketing. On Thursday, Brent crude prices surged more than 4 per cent to USD 112.17 per barrel. This comes after Israel struck an Iranian gas field and Iran retaliated by targeting a key fuel hub in Qatar.

On Wednesday night Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, one of the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, after Israeli hit the South Pars gas field.

Extensive damage was caused to Ras Laffan Industrial City in the attack, said Qatar's defence ministry. This was the second attack in the last 12 hours at the facility, raising security concerns around key global energy assets.

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"QatarEnergy confirms that Ras Laffan Industrial City this evening has been the subject of missile attacks. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting fires, as extensive damage has been caused. All personnel have been accounted for and no casualties have been reported at this time," the company said in a post on X.

No casualties was reported in the incident, though significant damage was done to the facility.

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The incident has raised speculation of further disruption to energy infrastructure in the region, which plays a critical role in global oil and gas supply.

There are also reports of Israeli jets hitting a gas facility in Bushehr in Iran.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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