/Major security breach: Drone citing over US Army base, close to where Rubio, Hegseth live

Security of the top leadership of the United States is becoming a big concern for the Trump administration since the Iran war began. In a major security breach, officials reportedly detected unidentified drones above Fort McNair base, a high-profile army base in Washington. Notably, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth live close to this site.

Fort Lesley J McNair houses the National Defence University and is also home to Pentagon's most senior military officials. Recently, since the start of Iran war many senior US officials have been moved closer to to area bases. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is one such official.

Interestingly the base is located close to the White House and Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, about 2 miles away but it reportedly is not so secured when compared to other bases in the capital region.

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According to the report, multiple drones were spotted over the base prompting increased security measures and a meeting at the White House to discuss how to respond.

The drone sightings has reportedly led to the US administration considering relocating Rubio and Hegseth.

Iranian intelligence minister killed

This comes amid Iranians' pledge to avenge the deaths of top officials killed in the offensive. Just yesterday (March 18) Iranian president confirmed intelligence minister Esmail Khatib has been killed in US-Israel strikes.

A day before Israel had claimed to have killed Iran's top security official, Ali Larijani, and head of the paramilitary Basij force, Gholamreza Soleimani, in strikes.