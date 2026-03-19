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Major security breach: Drone citing over US Army base, close to where Rubio, Hegseth live

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Mar 19, 2026, 10:39 IST | Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 10:39 IST
Major security breach: Drone citing over US Army base, close to where Rubio, Hegseth live

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth

Story highlights

The army base is located close to the White House and Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, about 2 miles away but it reportedly is not so secured when compared to other bases in the capital region.

Security of the top leadership of the United States is becoming a big concern for the Trump administration since the Iran war began. In a major security breach, officials reportedly detected unidentified drones above Fort McNair base, a high-profile army base in Washington. Notably, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth live close to this site.

Fort Lesley J McNair houses the National Defence University and is also home to Pentagon's most senior military officials. Recently, since the start of Iran war many senior US officials have been moved closer to to area bases. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is one such official.

Interestingly the base is located close to the White House and Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, about 2 miles away but it reportedly is not so secured when compared to other bases in the capital region.

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According to the report, multiple drones were spotted over the base prompting increased security measures and a meeting at the White House to discuss how to respond.

The drone sightings has reportedly led to the US administration considering relocating Rubio and Hegseth.

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This comes amid Iranians' pledge to avenge the deaths of top officials killed in the offensive. Just yesterday (March 18) Iranian president confirmed intelligence minister Esmail Khatib has been killed in US-Israel strikes.

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Many senior Iranian officials and commanders have been killed in joint Israel-US airstrikes since its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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